Roger Federer (R) of Switzerland wipes his face with a towel as a ball boy looks on, during Federer's men's final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

Rafael Nadal (L) of Spain and Roger Federer (R) of Switzerland pose for photographers with a ball boy prior to their Men's Singles final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MADE NAGI

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer (L) acts as a ball boy during Kids Tennis Day activities in the Rod Laver Arena, a traditional pre-tournament event of the Australian Open 2013, Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 12, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/FIONA HAMILTON / TENNIS AUSTRALIA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Swiss player Roger Federer on Tuesday highlighted the importance of maintaining integrity within tennis, a few days after Spain's Fernando Verdasco caused controversy after shouting at a ball boy.

In a video released a few days ago, Verdasco can be seen losing his temper witha ball boy for being too slow in bringing his towel during a semifinal match at the Shenzhen Open last week.