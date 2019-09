Serena Williams of the US hits a return to Qiang Wang of China during their quarter-finals round match on the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

Serena Williams of the US reacts after defeating Qiang Wang of China during their quarter-finals round match on the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts as he plays Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their quarter-finals round match on the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland during their quarter-finals round match on the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Roger Federer fell on Tuesday to a confident and determined Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals of the US Open in a five-setter that lasted over three hours and ended 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The world no. 3 began strongly against no. 78 Dimitrov to take a 3-0 lead in the first set in just six minutes. EFE-EPA