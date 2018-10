Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in action during his first round match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his first round match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during his first round match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during his first round match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Swiss Roger Federer, the top seed, suffered on Tuesday to defeat Serbian Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4 in the first round of the ATP Basel tournament, a tournament he has won eight times.

Federer, 37-years-old and the current world No. 3, needed two hours and nine minutes to achieve his 67th victory in his hometown tournament, where he has only lost nine games and reached eleven consecutive finals.