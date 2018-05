Roger Federer of Switzerland acknowledges the crowd after defeating Borna Coric of Croatia during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Switzerland's Roger Federer took back the No. 1 spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday after being second to Spain's Rafael Nadal for six weeks.

Nadal dropped to second place after being defeated in the Madrid Open quarterfinals by Dominic Thiem of Austria 7-5, 6-3 on Friday, ending his bid for the tournament's sixth title and a record streak of 50 consecutive clay-court sets won.