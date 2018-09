Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, No. 2 in the world, is seen in action on Sept. 1, 2018, as he wipes out the Australian Nick Kyrgios Saturday in three sets (6-4, 6-1, 7-5), moving onwards and upwards to the US Open's round of 16. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, No. 2 in the world, wiped out the Australian Nick Kyrgios Saturday in three sets (6-4, 6-1, 7-5), moving onwards and upwards to the US Open's round of 16.

Federer, who downed Kyrgios in 1 hour and 44 minutes, will have as his next rival another Australian, John Millman, who defeated the Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.