Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during the Men's singles match between Switzerland and Great Britain on day 2 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer on Sunday routed Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom 6-1, 6-1 to give his team the lead in their Hopman Cup Group B tie.

Although Federer had to save three break points in the opening game of the first set, he proved to be more than the 23-year-old could handle as Norrie had to wait for five games before getting onto the scoreboard.