Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during his third round match against Richard Gasquet of France at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Richard Gasquet of France in action during his third round match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after winning his third round match against Richard Gasquet of France at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Roger Federer of Switzerland on Saturday beat France's Richard Gasquet 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 in the third round of the Australian Open.

World No. 2 Federer defeated Gasquet, world No. 31, after one hour and 59 minutes to advance to the Australian Open round of 16.