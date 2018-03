(FILE) Ryan Harrison of the USA in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their Mexico Open tennis tournament quater-final match in Acapulco, Mexico, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Switzerland's Roger Federer, who hopes to defend the crown in Indian Wells, the first Masters 1000 of the season, has been drawn against the winner of the match between the American Ryan Harrison and the Argentine Federico Delbonis, in the second round.

The world's number one in the ATP ranking would face Filip Krajinovic in the third round, Fabio Fognini in the last-16, Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals, Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals and Marin Cilic in the finals.