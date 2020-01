Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Tennys Sandgren of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ROB PREZIOSO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during his quarter final match against Tennys Sandgren of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SCOTT BARBOUR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tennys Sandgren of the USA in action during his quarter final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SCOTT BARBOUR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Melbourne (Australia), 28/01/2020.- Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during a fifth round match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, Jan.28, 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Ashleigh Barty (L) of Australia embraces Petra Kvitova (R) of the Czech Republic after a fifth round match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, Jan.28, 2020 EFE-EPA/SCOTT BARBOUR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during a fifth round match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, Jan.28, 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts after winning her women's singles quarterfinal round match against Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan.28, 2020. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his quarter final match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are set to play their 50th match against each another in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after they won matches against Tennys Sandgren and Milos Raonic, respectively, on Tuesday.

World number three Federer beat the unseeded Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat for the second time this fortnight.