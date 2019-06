Roger Federer of Switzerland plays Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during their men's round of 16 match at the French Open tennis tournament held at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after winning against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina their men's round of 16 match at the French Open tennis tournament held at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Swiss great Roger Federer on Sunday defeated Argentina's Leonardo Mayer 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 42 minutes to secure his 12th French Open quarterfinal appearance.

Returning to Roland Garros after a three-year absence, Federer is having a good run at the clay-court event, advancing to the quarterfinals without dropping a set.