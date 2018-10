Team Europe's Roger Federer hits a return against Team World's John Isner during tennis match of the Laver Cup at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE file/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Top seed Roger Federer of Switzerland on Friday had to survive a late revival to beat Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), earning a place in the Shanghai Open semifinal for the fifth time in his career.

The defending champion Federer put on an aggressive performance to claim his sixth win over Nishikori in their eighth career match in one hour and 51 minutes.