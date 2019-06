Switzerland's Roger Federer (L) and Spain's Rafael Nadal pose during a photocall at the French Open in Paris, France, on June 2, 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Another chapter will be written this week in one of the legendary rivalries in tennis when Spain's Rafael Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer clash in the French Open semifinals.

The backdrop this time around will be Paris, where the 37-year-old Federer and Nadal, who turned 33 on Monday, will battle for a spot in the final on the red clay of Roland Garros.