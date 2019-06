David Goffin from Belgium poses with the runner-up trophy after the final match against Roger Federer from Switzerland at the ATP Tennis Tournament Noventi Open in Halle Westphalia, Germany, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Roger Federer from Switzerland celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against David Goffin from Belgium at the ATP Tennis Tournament Noventi Open (former Gerry Weber Open) in Halle Westphalia, Germany, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Roger Federer from Switzerland celebrates winning the final match against David Goffin from Belgium at the ATP Tennis Tournament Noventi Open in Halle Westphalia, Germany, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Roger Federer on Sunday claimed the title at the Halle Open, a Wimbledon tune-up event that the Swiss player has won for the 10th time.

The 37-year-old, who set the record for most Halle titles more than a decade ago, earned his 10th title after defeating David Goffin of Belgium 7-6(2), 6-1 in one hour and 23 minutes.