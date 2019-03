John Isner of the US reacts against Roger Federer (not shown) of Switzerland during their Men's finals match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, 31 March 2019. EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE

Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer, the fourth seed at the Miami Open, on Sunday easily defeated US rival John Isner 6-1, 6-4 to secure his fourth title at the tourney at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Isner was the seventh seed and was defending the Miami Open title he won last year.