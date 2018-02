Switzerland's Roger Federer (L) is congratulated by Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov (R) after winning the final of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, celebrates after defeating Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, in the final of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

Switzerland's Roger Federer in action against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during the final of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

Switzerland's Roger Federer (L) poses with the trophy after defeating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov (R) in the final of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer on Sunday won the Rotterdam Open title for the third time, defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-2, 6-2.

Federer needed just 55 minutes to beat Dimitrov and claim his 97th career title, days after securing his return to the top spot of the ATP rankings, which are to be updated Monday, after reaching the semifinals in Rotterdam.