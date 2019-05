Spanish tennis player Feliciano Lopez talks about the new format of Davis Cup in Valencia, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruqu

Tennis player Feliciano Lopez said Sunday that the Davis Cup needed to change and that he was confident in the tournament's new format, which is set to hold the finals of 18 teams in one venue.

The 2019 Davis Cup finals will take place Nov. 18 to 24 and at Madrid's Caja Magica complex.