FC Porto's player Felipe celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese Cup final soccer match against Sporting CP held at Jamor stadium in Oeiras, Portugal, May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO ANTUNES

Atletico Madrid has already secured its first defensive acquisition for the next season, Brazil center-back Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro, best known as Felipe, who comes with the challenge of filling the void left after the departure of Uruguayan captain Diego Godin.

Felipe – well known for his strength, determination and good play – is to join the La Liga side after spending three years with Portuguese first-tier club Porto.