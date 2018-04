Manchester United's Paul Pogba (L) shoots to score during the English premier league soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United former manager Alex Ferguson (R) reacts with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger before the English premier league soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan shoots to score during the English premier league soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

A last-gasp goal by Marouane Fellaini on Sunday gave Manchester United a 2-1 home win against Arsenal in Premier League action.

Fellaini's goal punished a distracted Arsenal, whose thought seemed to be on Thursday's second leg of the Europa League semifinal against Atletico Madrid as coach Arsene Wenger gave most of his regular starters a rest.