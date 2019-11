Boxer Stephanie 'The Medicine' Pineiro and Vivian 'the Problem' Velazquez (R) pose during a training session at the Wilfredo Gomez gymnasium in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, on 15 November 2019 (issued 22 November 2019). EPA/ Thais Llorca

Boxer Stephanie 'The Medicine' Pineiro and Vivian 'the Problem' Velazquez (R) in action during a training session at the Wilfredo Gomez gymnasium in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, on 15 November 2019 (issued 22 November 2019). EPA/ Thais Llorca

Boxer Vivian 'the Problem' Velazquez practices with her coach Edgardo Morales during a training session at the Wilfredo Gomez gymnasium in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, on 15 November 2019 (issued 22 November 2019). EFE/ Thais Llorca

Boxer Vivian 'the Problem' Velazquez poses during a training session at the Wilfredo Gomez gymnasium in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, on 15 November 2019 (issued 22 November 2019). EFE/ Thais Llorca

After 21 years, a boxing billboard in Puerto Rico will offer two professional fights between women, in order to provide greater exposure to the women's sport on the island.

Stephanie “The Medicine” Piñeiro and Vivian “The Problem” Velázquez will be two of the four fighters who will compete on 7 December in San Juan.