From left: Renata Mendonca, Roberta Nina Cardoso, Angélica Souza and Nayara Perone during an event to reduce male chauvinism in soccer in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Several female Brazilian soccer fans have created a project known as "Dibradoras" (Dribblers) in an effort to reduce male chauvinism in sports.

Roberta Nina Cardoso, 35, is a Sao Paulo team fan and a regular at the local stadium, where she and three friends experienced an unsavory incident a while back.