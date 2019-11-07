Sao Paulo-based Corinthians, a Brazilian female soccer club that was recently crowned champion of the Copa Libertadores, are indignant over the vast disparity between their prize money and the amount received by men for winning that same prestigious South American tournament.
"It's $85,000 for the female champion and $12 million for the male. That's a big difference," 26-year-old Corinthians forward Giovanna Crivelari, who scored the first goal in her club's 2-0 victory over Brazilian club Ferroviaria in the Oct. 28 final in Quito, said in an interview with Efe