Players for Sao Paulo-based soccer club Corinthians celebrate in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 31, 2019, three days after winning the Copa Libertadores title in Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Ana Chain/FILE

Players for Sao Paulo-based women's soccer club Corinthians celebrate on Oct. 28, 2019, in Quito, Ecuador, after defeating fellow Brazilian club Ferroviaria to win the 2019 Copa Libertadores. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome/File

Sao Paulo-based Corinthians, a Brazilian female soccer club that was recently crowned champion of the Copa Libertadores, are indignant over the vast disparity between their prize money and the amount received by men for winning that same prestigious South American tournament.

"It's $85,000 for the female champion and $12 million for the male. That's a big difference," 26-year-old Corinthians forward Giovanna Crivelari, who scored the first goal in her club's 2-0 victory over Brazilian club Ferroviaria in the Oct. 28 final in Quito, said in an interview with Efe