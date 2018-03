Fenerbahce's Nabil Dirar (L) in action against Galatasaray's Yuto Nagatomo (R) during a Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Fenerbahce's Roman Neustaedter (R) in action against Galatasaray's Sofiane Feghouli (C) during a Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Fenerbahce's Souza (C) and Galatasaray's Garry Mendes Rodrigues (L) and Younes Belhanda react after the Super Lig match between the two Istanbul teams on March 17, 2018, at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The Turkish clasico between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray ended in a scoreless draw on Saturday, a result that loosens the latter's hold on the top spot in the Super Lig standings.

Host Fenerbahce missed out on a chance to move within two points of its arch-rival in Matchday 26 at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul and will remain in fourth place with 48 points.