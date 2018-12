Journalist and pilot Fernanda Kanno and her copilot for the 2019 Dakar Alonso 'Señor Duro' Carrillo at the presentation of the Rally Dakar 2019 on Dec. 4, 2018, in Lima, Peru. EPA- EFE/Ernesto Arias

Fernanda Kanno has one Dakar Rally behind her and now is aiming to become the first Peruvian woman to reach the finish line.

"I think I'm ready to finish the Dakar. I want to leave Lima and return after 11 days as the first Peruvian woman to finish the world's toughest race," the journalist and racing driver said in an interview with EFE.