Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne (L) in action against Brazil's Fernandinho (R) during the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium in Kazan, Russia, on July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho refused to rejoin the Brazilian national soccer team because of the threats and insults made against his family on socical media following his disappointing performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the squad's coach, Adenor Leonardo "Tite" Bacchi, said in an interview this weekend.

Tite told Sport TV on Saturday night that he contacted Fernandinho after the World Cup to discuss his role on the projected roster for upcoming matches, but the 33-year-old Man City player said he had promised his family that he would not return to the national team.