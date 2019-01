Brazilian driver Felipe Nasr, with the Whelen Engineering Racing team, drives his vehicle 31 during the 24-hour race at Daytona, in Daytona Beach, Florida, 27 January 2019. EFE-EPA / Gerardo Mora

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, with the Wayne Taylor Racing team, drives his Cadillac No.10 during the 24-hour race at Daytona, in Daytona Beach, Florida, 27 January 2019. EFE-EPA / Gerardo Mora

Pilots drive in the rain during the 24-hour race at Daytona in Daytona Beach, Florida, 27 January 2019. EFE-EPA / Gerardo Mora

The Konica Minolta Cadillac team of (L-R) Jordan Taylor, Renger van Der Zande, Wayne Taylor, Fernando Alonso, and Kamui Kobayashi pose during the 24-hour Rolex Daytona race in Daytona Beach, Florida, on 26 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Gerardo Mora

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso on Sunday won the 57th edition of the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona race by coming in first in the classification at the wheel of his one-seat Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi No.10 driving for Wayne Taylor Racing when the contest was suspended for the second time due to rain and all the cars were boxed.

His teammates in the winning effort were US driver Jordan Taylor, Japan's Kamui Kobayashi and Holland's Renger Van Der Zande.