The Formula One team McLaren on Tuesday announced it would allow Spanish driver Fernando Alonso to compete in this year's World Endurance Championship in addition to his Formula One commitments, after reaching an agreement with the driver and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

In a statement posted on its website, McLaren confirmed that while Formula One was the main priority for both the team and its driver, the decision had been made to let Alonso take on WEC races, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.