Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Alpine F1 Team attends the press conference of the Formula One Grand Prix of France in Le Castellet, France, 21 July 2022. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Fernando Alonso will join Aston Martin on a "multi-year contract" for Formula 1 2023, the British team announced Monday.

"This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today," the Spanish racer said in a statement.