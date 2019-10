Spanish driver Fernando Alonso of Toyota Gazoo Racing team poses during a press conference at the Port Aventura Convention Center in Tarragona,Catalonia, Spain, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Carlos Mateos

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso said here Thursday that he will compete for Toyota Gazoo Racing in the Dakar Rally 2020 in Saudi Arabia.

During a press conference at Port Aventura Convention Center, the two-time Formula One world champion said that his co-pilot will be Spaniard Marc Coma, a five-time Dakar winner on a motorbike.