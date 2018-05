Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren in action during the qualifying session at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren in action during the third practice session at Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren looks on after dropping out during the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, 27 May 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso on Sunday was forced to abandon the Monaco Grand Prix in the 53rd lap due to a mechanical problem that erupted while he was in eighth place.

Alonso, of team McLaren-Renault, told the mechanics via radio that he was having trouble with the car's power, after which the team confirmed there was nothing it could do to fix the issue, which appeared to be related to the gearbox.