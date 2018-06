Former Spanish soccer star and new Spain national team coach Fernando Hierro gestures as he speaks with the media at the Manezhnaya square in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 18, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Spanish soccer federation on Wednesday announced that Fernando Hierro has been named the national squad's new coach, minutes after the firing of Julen Lopetegui due to the latter's surprise signing for Real Madrid.

Hierro is set to replace Lopetegui two days before Spain's first match in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia against Portugal.