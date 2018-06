Fernando Hierro (C), sports director of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and new Spain head coach, attends a press conference by the RFEF to announce the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui in Krasnodar, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

The Spanish soccer federation on Wednesday announced that Fernando Hierro has been named the national squad's new coach, minutes after the firing of Julen Lopetegui due to the latter's surprise signing as head coach for Real Madrid.

Hierro is set to replace Lopetegui two days before Spain's first match in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia against Portugal.