Photograph showing Fernando Jubero as he es presented as new coach of Cerro Porteño in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Spaniard Fernando Jubero has signed on as coach of Cerro Porteño, replacing Luis Zubeldia, the Paraguayan soccer club said Wednesday.

Jubero, who has been at the helm of Olimpia, Libertad and Guarani in the past, will take over as head coach of the squad that calls Asuncion's General Pablo Rojas Stadium its home.