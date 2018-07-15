Former Spanish international football star Fernando Torres was introduced in Tokyo on Sunday as a new signing for the J1 league's Sagan Tosu football club.
Torres, 34, is scheduled to join training Monday with the aim of debuting this week.
Spanish striker Fernando Torres (R) stands next to his new jersey with Minoru Takehara (L), President of Sagan Tosu, during a media event where he announced joining Japan's J.League club, Sagan Tosu, in Tokyo, Japan, Jul 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Spanish striker Fernando Torres (R) and Minoru Takehara (L), President of Sagan Tosu, wave during a media event where he announced joining Japan's J.League club, Sagan Tosu, in Tokyo, Japan, Jul 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Former Spanish international football star Fernando Torres was introduced in Tokyo on Sunday as a new signing for the J1 league's Sagan Tosu football club.
Torres, 34, is scheduled to join training Monday with the aim of debuting this week.