Spanish striker Fernando Torres (R) and Minoru Takehara (L), President of Sagan Tosu, wave during a media event where he announced joining Japan's J.League club, Sagan Tosu, in Tokyo, Japan, Jul 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Former Spanish international football star Fernando Torres was introduced in Tokyo on Sunday as a new signing for the J1 league's Sagan Tosu football club.

Torres, 34, is scheduled to join training Monday with the aim of debuting this week.