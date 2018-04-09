Fernando Torres on Monday announced he would be leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.
At a publicity event, the 34-year-old Spanish international who came through Atletico's youth academy said the decision was difficult.
Fernando Torres to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season
Atletico Madrid's forward Fernando Torres attends a promotional event in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON
