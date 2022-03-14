Barcelona maintained its cruise velocity in La Liga action on Sunday, notching its fourth consecutive win in a 4-0 drubbing of Osasuna, which was overwhelmed right from the start at Camp Nou and never even threatened the net guarded by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.
The first two tallies were sunk by Ferran Torres, number one on a penalty kick after Nacho Vidal fouled Gavi in the 14th minute and number two just seven minutes later when he fired the ball underneath Osasuna netminder Sergio Herrera after receiving a brilliant assist from Dembele.