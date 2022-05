Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) in action during qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on 7 May 2022. EFE/EPA/GREG NASH

US former first lady Michaelle Obama embraces British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) ahead of qualifying for the Miami Grand Priz at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on 7 May 2022. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (C) and Carlos Sainz (L) pose with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen after finishing 1, 2, and 3, respectively, Saturday in qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on 7 May 2022. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished first and second Saturday in qualifying for Formula 1's first Miami Grand Prix.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) of the Netherlands was third, just ahead of Mexican teammate Sergio "Checo" Perez. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) rounded out the top five. The Finn will be joined on the third row by British seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).