Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz dominated the second free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday with defending world champion Lewis Hamilton coming in third for Mercedes.
Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 20 May 2021.EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 20 May 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Italian Formula One driver Antonio Giovinazzi of Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 20 May 2021.EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 20 May 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 20 May 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
