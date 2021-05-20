Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 20 May 2021.EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 20 May 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Italian Formula One driver Antonio Giovinazzi of Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 20 May 2021.EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 20 May 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER