Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari enters the team garage at the Marina Bay Circuit ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix night race in Singapore, Sep.19, 2019.EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari exits the team garage at the Marina Bay Circuit ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix night race in Singapore, Sep.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Scuderia Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto exits the team garage at the Marina Bay Circuit ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix night race in Singapore, Sep.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari walks along the paddock at the Marina Bay Circuit ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix night race in Singapore, Sep.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Rivalry within Ferrari, where Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc has overtaken his teammate, German world champion Sebastian Vettel, in the Formula One standings, as the championship gears up for its final phase, with the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

Leclerc, 21, on his first season with the Italian team, has notched impressive wins in Belgium and Italy in a similar fashion - securing a pole position on Saturday, and overcoming the leader in this year's competition, Britain's Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), to win the race on Sunday.