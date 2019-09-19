Rivalry within Ferrari, where Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc has overtaken his teammate, German world champion Sebastian Vettel, in the Formula One standings, as the championship gears up for its final phase, with the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.
Leclerc, 21, on his first season with the Italian team, has notched impressive wins in Belgium and Italy in a similar fashion - securing a pole position on Saturday, and overcoming the leader in this year's competition, Britain's Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), to win the race on Sunday.