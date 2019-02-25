Scuderia Ferrari's new team principal Mattia Binotto, Ferrari President John Elkann, and drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, during the presentation of the SF90 new race car in Maranello, Italy, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FERRARI PRESS OFFICE

Scuderia Ferrari's drivers Sebastian Vettel (L) and Charles Leclerc (R) during the presentation of the SF90 new race car in Maranello, Italy, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FERRARI PRESS OFFICE

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel, of Ferrari team, greets the fans during the third pre-season official training session at Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia

German driver Sebastian Vettel, of Ferrari team, takes part in the third pre-season official training session at Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia

Ferrari's driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, takes part in the fourth pre-season official training session at Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia

Ferrari is expected to be a hot favorite to achieve big results in Formula One this season after analysts reviewed its drivers' data on Monday in the wake of the latest pre-season tests held at Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

Ferrari’s new single-seater SF90 version of the blood-red Prancing Horse race car showed strong performance due to its potent power plant which Germany driver Sebastian Vettel made the most of, being the fastest during last week’s testing, stopping the clock 0.397 seconds ahead of other competitors.