Ferrari is expected to be a hot favorite to achieve big results in Formula One this season after analysts reviewed its drivers' data on Monday in the wake of the latest pre-season tests held at Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.
Ferrari’s new single-seater SF90 version of the blood-red Prancing Horse race car showed strong performance due to its potent power plant which Germany driver Sebastian Vettel made the most of, being the fastest during last week’s testing, stopping the clock 0.397 seconds ahead of other competitors.