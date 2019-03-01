epa07406184 German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari in action on the last day of the official Formula One pre-season testing at Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, 01 March 2019. EPA/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Defending Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said that bitter rival team Ferrari looked to have developed by far the fastest car, potentially turning the season ahead into one of the most challenging, as preseason testing at the Montmeló race track near Barcelona drew to a close on Friday.

The blood-red Prancing Horse team from Italy also began as the fastest team last season, but due to a combination of errors Hamilton's Mercedes squad leapfrogged the Italians and he became only the third driver ever to claim five world championships, following in the tracks of legendary Argentine racer Juan Manuel Fangio and Germany's Michael Schumacher who went on to claim an unprecedented eight titles before retiring.