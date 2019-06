German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (2-R) joined by his team members walks through the track of French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

As the French Grand Prix is to kick off in a couple of days, Ferrari has a new chance to put an end to the Mercedes' dominance in the seven races so far this season.

Mercedes' supremacy has been indisputable, not only because the team has won all of the Formula One races, but also because they achieved consecutive one-two victories in the first five GPs.