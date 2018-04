A mechanic of Scuderia Ferrari lays down after he was hit by Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari during the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GIUSEPPE CACACE

Formula One team Ferrari on Monday announced that its mechanic, who was injured by Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen while changing his car's tires during the Bahrain Grand Prix, successfully underwent surgery.

Francesco Cigarini's broken left tibia and fibula were operated on hours after Raikkonen accidently ran over him during a pit stop, and he has now started his rehabilitation process.