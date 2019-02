Scuderia Ferrari on Friday presented its new SF90 car that will be driven by the team's racers Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc throughout the 2019 Formula One World Championship.

SF90 - which pays tribute to the 90th anniversary of the Ferrari F1 team - was presented during an event held in Maranello in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy.