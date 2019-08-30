Danish Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen of Haas F1 Team in action during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 30 August 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

German Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Renault in action during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 30 August 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Polish Formula One driver Robert Kubica of Williams in action during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 30 August 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Thai Formula One driver Alexander Albon of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 30 August 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 30 August 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari during the first practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 30 August 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 30 August 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 30 August 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Charles Leclerc clocked the fastest lap in the second free practice at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.

It came after his teammate Sebastian Vettel dominated the first.