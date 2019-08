The car of British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP is lifted off the track after a crash during the third practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (R) of Mercedes AMG GP walks next to his car after crashing during the third practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the third practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll (L) of Racing Point and German driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Charles Leclerc clocked the fastest lap in the third and last free practice at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Leclerc’s teammate, Sebastian Vettel, came in second spot to extend Ferrari’s reign at the Circuit De Spa-Francorchamps, as the Italian team could top all the three practice sessions.