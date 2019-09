Second placed Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (L) of Scuderia Ferrari lifts his trophy next to winner German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari at the end of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Scuderia Ferrari, second placed Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (C L) of Scuderia Ferrari and third placed Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (C R) of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing stand on the podium at the end of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Winner German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Scuderia Ferrari and second placed Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (L) of Scuderia Ferrari at the of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Winner German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari celebrates with champagne after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari kisses his first place trophy after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Formula One's summer break has brought much luck to team Ferrari, who had a disappointing start to the 2019 season but hopes to win its fourth Grand Prix in Russia on Sunday.

The Italian Scuderia managed to turn around an unusual situation after winning three F1 Grands Prix in one season for the first time since 2008.