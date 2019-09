Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (C) of Scuderia Ferrari celebrates taking the pole position with second placed British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes AMG GP and third placed Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG at the Monza Autodrome in Monza, Italy, 07 September 2019. EFE-EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session at the Monza Autodrome in Monza, Italy, 07 September 2019. EFE-EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari during the third practice session at the Monza Autodrome in Monza, Italy, 07 September 2019. EFE-EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured his second consecutive pole position in Formula One at the qualifiers for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Monegasque, who won his maiden Grand Prix in Belgium last week, posted a time of 1 minute 19.307 seconds to mark his career’s fourth pole position after Bahrain and Austria.EFE-EPA