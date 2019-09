Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari during the free practice session at the Monza Autodrome in Monza, Italy, 06 September 2019. EFE-EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc in action during the second practice session at the Monza Autodrome in Monza, Italy, 06 September 2019. EFE-EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc twice topped the timesheets in a rain-hampered practice at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday.

The 21-year-old Monegasque posted 1 minute 20.978 seconds at the second session of the day, five days after claiming his maiden Formula One victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.