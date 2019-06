Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari reacts after taking the pole position during the qualifying session of the Austrian Formula One GP at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Ferrari’s Monegasque Formula One driver Charles Leclerc on Saturday ended the qualifying rounds for the Austrian Grand Prix securing the pole position, the second of his career.

Mercedes’ Briton Lewis Hamilton came in second spot to start Sunday’s race from the front row, along with Leclerc.