Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in the paddock after finishing third in qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, on 19 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) competes in qualifying for the 2022 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, on 19 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

Monaco's Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) talks to the press after taking pole position in qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, on 19 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

Monaco's Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) took pole position Saturday in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the inaugural event of the 2022 Formula One season.

He made it around the 5,412 m track at the Bahrain International Circuit in 1:30.558, 0.123 seconds faster than reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull).